D’Tigress Coach Rena Wakama Joins Chicago Sky Basketball Club In USA

D’Tigress head coach Rena Wakama has officially joined the ranks of the 2021 Women’s National Basketball Association champions, the Chicago Sky, as an assistant coach.

The club announced Rena Wakama’s appointment on Tuesday, celebrating her extensive expertise in coaching and player development.

Wakama will work closely with head coach Tyler Marsh and fellow assistant coaches Courtney Paris and Tanisha Wright, forming a dynamic coaching team aimed at elevating the Sky’s performance.

“Rena has consistently demonstrated a winning mindset and an impressive work ethic,” head coach Marsh said via the club’s official website.

“Her remarkable success this past summer with the Nigerian national team at the Olympics, coupled with her outstanding track record in coaching and player development, makes her an invaluable addition to our program. She embodies the qualities of a young leader, and I am confident she will make a significant impact on our team’s success moving forward.”

Wakama took on the role of head coach for the D’Tigress in June 2023 and quickly made her mark by leading the team to a landmark fourth consecutive women’s AfroBasket title in Rwanda.

Her guidance propelled the squad to unprecedented heights at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they achieved historic victories over powerhouse teams such as Australia and Canada. This success culminated in Nigeria reaching the quarter-finals, making them the first African team—male or female—to achieve this remarkable feat before eventually facing a tough match against the USA.

Recognized for her exceptional coaching prowess, Wakama was honoured with the Best Coach award by FIBA following her accomplishments in Paris.

She expressed her eagerness for this new chapter in her career, saying, “I am both honoured and grateful to Jeff and Tyler for granting me the opportunity to join the Chicago Sky family. Tyler possesses one of the most strategic basketball minds in the industry, and I am excited to assist him in realizing his vision for the team.

“I look forward to contributing to this organization and collaborating with other talented individuals on staff to cultivate a style of basketball that is not only competitive but also exhilarating to watch. Let’s get to work!”

The Chicago Sky will kick off their 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17, as they take on the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, marking the beginning of what they hope will be a successful campaign.