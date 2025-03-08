FG Moves To Reduce Carbon Emissions With Electric Vehicles

The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable transportation and carbon emission reduction with the launch of electric vehicles in the country.

Naija News reports that during the inauguration of the NEV T6 electric buses in Abuja, the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, emphasized that electric vehicles represent the future and that Nigeria is prepared to adopt them.

The newly introduced NEV T6 buses are expected to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while providing an affordable, clean, and efficient public transport system.

The initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s target of achieving 30% growth in electric mobility, as outlined in the National Automotive Industrial Development Plan.

According to Enoh, the launch is a transformative step in reshaping Nigeria’s automotive industry.

He stated, “A lot of Nigerians look at electric vehicles as impossible. I mean, people are not able to accommodate that in their heads. And I think that is what is required to make a success in life, to start from a point of impossibility.

“Nigeria is such a big and great country. When we talk about China and India, we should also talk about Nigeria and all the advantages that Nigeria brings. And I think that people like you are taking the most advantage of that.

“Yes, electric vehicles are the future. But electric vehicles, that future starts today. We must promote that future today and try to make sure that we achieve it because we are ready for it.

“This launch goes beyond introducing buses; it is about embracing innovation to ensure Nigeria remains competitive in the global automotive industry.”

The minister also highlighted the importance of local content in developing a sustainable electric vehicle sector, which would contribute to economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to leveraging Nigeria’s natural resources for domestic EV production.

“Nigeria has abundant lithium reserves, and we are focused on processing it locally for battery production rather than exporting raw materials.

“This will support electric vehicle manufacturing, create jobs and boost the economy,” he stated.

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, stressed the need to develop affordable electric vehicles for Nigerians.

“For us in NADDC, we know that the path we are treading will lead us to sustainable mobility, and we are working with relevant bodies to provide the needed infrastructure.

“The buses we are inaugurating today are 100 per cent electric, which means zero emissions, and we know what that signifies for our health and our environment.

“We have to embrace clean energy, and the inauguration of these buses is our own way of doing that,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of NEV Motors, Mosope Olaosebikan, described the unveiling as a clear indication that Nigeria is ready for electric mobility.

“There were doubts about whether EVs could work in Nigeria, but today, we have proven that it is possible.

“This is not just about launching a vehicle; it is about launching a movement that positions Nigeria as a leader in clean transportation.

“And to anyone still wondering whether Nigeria is ready for electric mobility, let me say this loud and clear: Not only are we ready—we are leading,” he stated.

With this launch, Nigeria is taking bold steps toward a cleaner and more technologically advanced transportation sector, setting the stage for a sustainable future.