Rivers Angels Beat Naija Ratels To Win 2024 President Federation Cup

Rivers Angels emerged as winners of the 2024 Women’s President Federation Cup earlier today, June 29, 2024.

Rivers Angels, one of Nigeria’s most successful women’s clubs, faced Naija Ratels in the Women’s President Federation Cup at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, on Saturday.

After a slow start to the game, the Angels stepped up to prove their worth by creating a goalscoring opportunity in the stoppage time of the first half.

Their intense activities in Ratels’ penalty box produced a penalty for the Port Harcourt-based club before the end of the first half.

The referee awarded the penalty kick to Angels after Naija Ratel’s defender, Adebayo Jumai, handled the ball in the eighteen-yard box.

Blessing Okpe stepped up against goalkeeper Faith Omilani, who stood no chance against the star, as the spot-kick gave coach Whyte Ogbonda’s side the lead before the break.

Unfortunately for Naija Ratels, who did all they could to grab the equalizer in the second half, the goal was all Rivers Angels needed to win their 9th Federation Cup title in their history.

Rivers Angels had a couple of opportunities to double their lead but the outstanding goalkeeping of Omilani ensured the final ended with a slim 1-0 scoreline.

Note that the man’s final will take place from 5 p.m. today, June 2024, at the Onikan Stadium.