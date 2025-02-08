Chelsea’s Chukwuemeka, Ugochukwu Can’t Write FIFA To Join Super Eagles – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has clarified its position regarding Chelsea midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu joining the Super Eagles following recent speculation about their potential switch of international allegiance.

Reports surfaced suggesting that both players had submitted applications to FIFA to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria instead of their current national teams, sparking significant interest among football fans and analysts alike.

However, the NFF has categorically dismissed these claims as “fake news,” asserting that it is solely the responsibility of the federation, not the individual players, to initiate any formal request for a change in national representation.

“A top NFF official has denied reports that Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu have submitted their papers for a switch of nationality to represent Nigeria”, BBC journalist Oluwasina Okeleji wrote on X.

“He said, “Only a federation can apply on behalf of players if they intend to switch; news circulating now is fake news.”

This clarification comes as excitement builds ahead of the Super Eagles’ upcoming fixtures in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda in March. Both Chukwuemeka and Ugochukwu, who have previously represented England and France at youth levels, are eligible to play for Nigeria due to their heritage, which adds to the intrigue surrounding their potential selection.

As the newly appointed head coach, Eric Chelle, prepares to unveil his first official squad, speculation continues to grow about possible call-ups. The situation remains dynamic, and both players’ futures about the Super Eagles will be closely monitored as the qualifiers approach.