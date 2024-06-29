‘If You Call Me To Presidential Villa, I Won’t Go There’ – Patience Jonathan

Former Nigeria’s First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has stated that she has no desire to return to the Presidential Villa.

Naija News reports that the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, exited the presidential villa in 2015 after losing the presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a public event on Friday, Patience cited the immense stress of being in the spotlight, stressing that she would not return to Aso Rock.

She said, “If you call me now for villa, I won’t go there. I won’t. Don’t you see how young I am? The stress is so much.

“The stress of Nigeria is so much. If God manages to bring you out of it, you should glorify God and thank him. It is the Lord’s doing and it is marvellous in our eyes.

“He has taken you there once, why do you want to go there again? Me I won’t go oo!!!”

Meanwhile, Patience Jonathan has called on the warring parties in the Rivers State crisis to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

Naija News reports that the state has continued to make headlines owing to the crisis plaguing the state.

The situation, is a resultant effect of the fallout between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly have been having a running battle with the pro-Wike lawmakers overriding the governor on some crucial bills in the state.

On Tuesday, a substance believed to be dynamite went off near the Presidential Hotel axis of the Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt, causing panic in the area. The state government later said it had arrested the suspect who detonated the explosive.

Speaking on the situation, Jonathan urged the aggrieved individuals to give peace a chance.