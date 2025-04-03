Patience Jonathan Allegedly Keeps 15 Domestic Staff In Prison Since 2019

A report has claimed that former First Lady Patience Jonathan has kept 15 of her domestic staff locked up in Bayelsa State’s Okaka Correctional Centre since 2019 over an unproven case of robbery.

According to SaharaReporters, the workers have allegedly being rotting behind bars without a court conviction, as their trial has been repeatedly stalled on the orders of the influential former First Lady.

Sources who spoke to the aforementioned publication alleged that the current judge handling the case is dragging her feet on the orders of the Jonathan.

The source said, “Since 2019, former First Lady Patience Jonathan has locked up about 16 of her domestic staff in Okaka Prison for allegedly stealing her jewellery, without first allowing a competent court of law to try them and sentence them.

“Some years ago, TECH4JUSTICE was able to provide legal services for them, which they have been doing ever since. But since the current Chief Judge came on board, she has been deliberately dragging the case on Patience Jonathan’s instructions. She is a stooge of the former First Lady.”

Also, a relative of one of the detained domestic workers, told the publication that, “They are at Okaka Prison in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. They are 15 in number and have been in prison since 2019. They were domestic workers for the former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

“In 2019, there was a case of breaking and entering in one of her apartments in Otuoke, and she decided to arrest all her workers—even though they were not working in that apartment at the time.

“Since then, there has been no evidence to prove the case in court, and the case is not proceeding. They keep saying they are waiting for witnesses to come forward until today.”

The names of the detained workers include Vincent Olabiyi, Ebuka Cosmos, John Dashe, Tamunokuro Abaku, Saabi Liman, Emmanuel Aginwa, Erema Deborah, Williams Alami, Precious Kingsley, Tamunosiki Waribobo, Salomi Reginald, Sunday Boma, Oba Golden, and Vivian.

“They are being charged with armed robbery, malicious damage, attempted murder, stealing, and so on. But there is no evidence! They are even going to court this morning (Thursday),” the source added.