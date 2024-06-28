Rivers Crisis: Patience Jonathan Tells Wike, Fubara, Others What To Do

Former First Lady of the federation, Patience Jonathan, has called on the warring parties in the Rivers State crisis to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

Naija News reports that the state has continued to make headlines owing to the crisis plaguing the state.

The situation, a resultant effect of the fallout between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly have been having a running battle with the pro-Wike lawmakers overriding the governor on some crucial bills in the state.

On Tuesday, a substance believed to be dynamite went off near the Presidential Hotel axis of the Aba Expressway in Port Harcourt causing panic in the area. The state government later said it had arrested the suspect who detonated the explosive.

Speaking on the situation, Jonathan urged the aggrieved individuals to give peace a chance.

She made the request at the 60th anniversary of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) international colloquium in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Public Relations, Value Re-orientation and Economic Transformation,’ the former first lady urged the warring parties to allow the present administration of Rivers State to run smoothly without interference.