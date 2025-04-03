Rivers Emergency Rule: Why Fubara Should Not Drag Tinubu To Court – Fasua

A former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Oye Fasua, has warned suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State against taking legal action against President Bola Tinubu.

Fasua described such a move as “counterproductive”, cautioning that it could worsen Fubara’s political fate rather than secure any form of justice or redress.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Fasua criticized politicians urging Fubara to challenge the six-month emergency rule in court, saying they were doing more harm than good.

“Fubara should learn from history. No governor has ever taken legal action against the presidency since emergency rule was introduced in Nigeria. They typically accept the decision and resume after the emergency period lapses,” Fasua said.

He drew parallels from Nigerian political history, citing how several prominent figures lost their political relevance due to defiance against their political godfathers.

“Where are former deputy governors like Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Femi Pedro? Where is Akinwunmi Ambode, Rauf Aregbesola, or even Yemi Osinbajo? They all suffered setbacks rooted in political disloyalty,” he said.

‘This Is Not a Battle Fubara Can Win’

Fasua cautioned that although some believe the emergency rule may be unconstitutional, it could be necessary to prevent what he described as “anarchy” in Rivers State.

“Politics is a big business. You invest money, strategy, and effort—you naturally expect returns. Fubara didn’t initially set out to become Governor. He should reflect on how he got here, retrace his steps, and seek reconciliation with those who helped him ascend.”

He warned that if Fubara continues down a confrontational path, the consequences could be severe.

“This is not the time for an all-out war with the Federal Government. He could even face a life sentence. Some of his former aides have already accused him of ordering the destruction of oil installations,” Fasua added.

‘Loyalty Pays in Nigerian Politics’

Fasua urged the embattled governor to study examples of political loyalty yielding dividends.

He said: “Loyalty brought Mudasiru Obasa back as Lagos Speaker after he was removed while on leave. Loyalty elevated Babatunde Fashola, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa benefitted from staying loyal to his late boss.”

He also cited Biodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State, as a model of loyalty rewarded with success, noting that even the opposition respects his political stability.

According to Fasua, “Fubara should swallow his pride and reconcile with his political benefactor. Security gives way to conspiracy, and overconfidence often leads to defeat.”

Fasua concluded by emphasizing that the path to peace lies in political maturity, not litigation.

“Anyone advising Fubara to go to court is not helping him—they are destroying his political future,” he said.