Why I Have Chosen To Support Wike And Tinubu – PDP Zonal Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South zonal secretary, George Turnah, has disclosed the reason he adopted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as his political leader.

Turnah explained that deciding to choose Wike after parting ways with Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri is a personal choice.

Speaking via a statement, he explained that he is not fighting with anyone and that his decision to pitch his tent with Wike should be respected by those concerned.

He urged those he described as political merchants to refrain from dropping his name to advance their political career.

In a statement, titled: “I am not in any fight with anybody; my political decisions are personal,” Turnah said that when in 2019 and 2023, he decided to support Governor Diri, it was his personal choice to do so and his decision to join political forces with Wike and President Bola Tinubu was also a personal choice.

He said, “In 2019 and 2023, I chose to support and work politically with Sen. Douye Diri, as Governor of Bayelsa State. At this juncture, I have made a new decision to support and work politically with Chief Nyesom Wike, who is now my political leader, effective immediately.

“I am also aligned to supporting the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in its efforts to better the lots of the people of Nigeria, while continuing to stand with the PDP as a dedicated member and officer. These decisions and choices are completely personal and should be respected by all concerned.’’