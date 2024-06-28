Peter Odemwingie Says “Nigerian Spirit” Helped Him To Become Pro-Golfer

Former Super Eagles forward, Peter Odemwingie has revealed that the “Nigerian spirit” helped him to endure the rigour of earning a Professional Golfers Association (PGA) membership badge.

The badge means that Peter Odemwingie who is known as a footballer has the license to practice as a professional golfer.

The 43-year-old Odemwingie who was born in Uzbekistan to a Russian mother and a Nigerian father decided to make this switch after retiring from international football in 2014.

Recall that the retired footballer played in 12 clubs across the world before he left the sport. He scored 11 goals in 65 games for the Super Eagles.

In an interview with Channels Sport after bagging his PGA badge and being inducted into the professional body, Peter Odemwingie said the process of becoming a professional golfer wasn’t easy.

“I am someone who has a goal. I gave it a good shot. It was hard,” Odemwingie told Channels Sport.

“People quit this degree in year two; many boys can’t cope with the volume [of study]. It was hard.

“But my Nigerian spirit helped me persevere through the year two when there was a lot to do study-wise.”

It will be interesting to see how far Odemwingie will go in the world of professional golf in the coming years.