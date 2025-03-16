US President Trump Wins Golf Championship

The United States (US) President Donald Trump has announced yet another triumph in the Senior Club Championship held at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Naija News reports that President Trump shared this news on Sunday through a post on his official Truth Social account.

Trump characterized his win as a “great honour” and mentioned that the “awards dinner is scheduled for tonight at the club.”

“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida.

“I want to thank the wonderful golf staff and all of the fantastic golfers who participated in the event. Such fun,” President Trump noted.

This recent victory contributes to Trump’s record of claiming golf championships at courses associated with his name.

Historically, Trump has proclaimed triumphs in several club championships; however, some of these assertions have faced doubt.

Meanwhile, one of President Trump’s recent actions since he returned to power was the temporary suspension of tariffs on Mexico, effective until April 2.

Naija News reports that this decision comes after his conversation with Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump emphasized that Mexico will not incur tariffs on any products included in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

He also noted that his rapport with Sheinbaum has been quite constructive, highlighting their collaborative efforts to curb illegal immigration into the United States.

“After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement.

“This agreement is in place until 2 April. I have done this as an accommodation and out of respect for President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard together on the border, both in terms of stopping illegal immigrants from entering the United States and, likewise, preventing the trafficking of fentanyl.

“Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation,” Trump posted on Truth Social last week.