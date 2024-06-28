NPFL Referees To Use Gadgets From Next Season – League Chairman

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) referees will start using gadgets from the 2024-2025 season according to the chairman of the league, Gbenga Elegbeleye.

Unlike other top leagues across the world, the NPFL referees don’t work with communication gadgets and still have to communicate with each other face-to-face during games.

But that could be a thing of the past as the chairman of the league said he and his partners are working on improving the performance of the NPFL referees from the forthcoming season.

“There is no perfect league anywhere in the world and we are still going through the development stages. By next season, we are going to introduce some gadgets for referees,” Elegbeleye said according to NPFL match commentator Sebastine Emmanuel and quoted by Punch.

Aside from improving the performance of the NPFL referees, the league chairman said the body is making efforts to improve the youth programs of clubs.

“We are also going to improve on the youth programme because we made sure all the clubs registered all their feeders’ teams as part of the club licensing last season”, he said.

“I am happy a lot of them were in the last Nigeria’s U-17 team and we hope the youth system will become a pool of talents for the national teams and the topflight clubs next season.”

Note that Enugu Rangers won the 2023-2024 NPFL title with five points ahead of Remo Stars. The new season is scheduled to commence on August 31, 2024.