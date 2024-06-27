League Bloggers Award Nominates Six NPFL Players, Four Coaches For Monthly Awards

League Bloggers Award has announced a list of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players and coaches that have been nominated for its monthly awards.

This announcement is coming days after the conclusion of the 2023-2024 NPFL season.

Recall that the season ended on Sunday, June 23, with Enugu Rangers winning the league title for the 8th time in their history.

Earlier today, the League Bloggers Award announced that six players have been nominated for the League Player of the Month award for May and June. Also, four football coaches were nominated for the managers of the month.

Chijioke Mbaoma of Enyimba, who finished the just concluded season as the highest goalscorer, will contend for the award with Christian Pyagbara of Shooting Stars.

Note that the two aforementioned players scored a total of four goals each between May and June as they helped their respective clubs finish in the top four on the league table.

Other nominees for the NPFL Player of the Month are Godwin Obaje (Enugu Rangers), John Bassey (Bayelsa United), Johnathan Alukwu (Sporting Lagos) and Sani Suleiman (Akwa United).

Note that Bassey and Alukwu scored five goals each, while Obaje grabbed three goals for the league champions in the months under review.

For the manager of the month, coach Fidelis Ilechukwu who led Enugu Rangers to win the league title will contend with Sunshine Stars’ Kennedy Boboye for the manager of the month award.

Other contenders are Majin Mohammed of Niger Tornadoes and Meremu Okara of Bayelsa United.

Note that the League Bloggers will announce the winners of the award on Saturday, June 29, 2024. The winners will be chosen by a panel of Nigerian football experts.