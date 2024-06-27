Retired French Footballer Insists Kylian Mbappe Is Not World’s Best

Former France international, Emmanuel Petit, has stressed that his countryman, Kylian Mbappe, hasn’t proven to be the best player in the world.

Kylian Mbappe, who led France to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and reach the final of the tournament in 2022, hasn’t shown much in the ongoing Euro 2024.

He has, however, managed to score a goal in the tournament, which was his first in the history of the competition.

Recall that Mbappe suffered a setback in the European Championship when he sustained a nose injury in France’s opening group-stage game. The injury forced him to miss the country’s second group stage game and returned against Poland on June 25.

It was in the game he scored his first goal in the history of the European Championship but couldn’t help France to win the match as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

The draw forced France to finish second in Group D, a point behind first-placed Austria. Due to their second-place finish, they will have to face Belgium in the round of 16.

Emmanuel Petit is obviously not impressed with France’s performance at the tournament, especially that of the team’s captain, Kylian Mbappe.

“In terms of ego, I heard something that some players can be annoyed sometimes because he is taking up a lot of space in the dressing room and outside,” the former Arsenal star told TalkSport.

The Frenchman added, “He is asking always about responsibility, to be the main man, to be the best player in the world.

“He is far from what he can do for this team.

“Go show us that you are the best in the world because, at the moment, he is not doing that.”