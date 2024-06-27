Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Teams Confirmed – See Full Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024) group stage is officially over which means that the teams for the round 16 have been confirmed.

The last set of Euro 2024 group stage matches took place on Wednesday night in which Georgia stunned one of the favourites of the competition, Portugal with a 2-0 win.

Despite the stunning defeat, Portugal still finished top of Group F with 6 points, the same as second-placed Turkey.

In the second match played on Wednesday night, Turkey beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to guarantee their spot in the next round.

Note that even though Georgia finished third with four points in Group F, they managed to qualify for the next round of the competition as one of the best losers.

Slovakia who also finished third in Group E with four points qualified for the next round of the tournament as one of the best losers. The same applied to Slovenia who finished third in Group C with three points.

Note that the Euro 2024 round of 16 will start on Saturday, June 29 and end on Tuesday, July 2.

Below is the Euro 2024 round of 16 fixtures and kick-off time:

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland Vs Italy

5 p.m.

Germany Vs Denmark

8 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

England Vs Slovakia

5 p.m.

Spain Vs Georgia

8 p.m.

Monday, July 1

France Vs Belgium

5 p.m.

Portugal Vs Slovenia

8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

Romania Vs Netherlands

5 p.m.

Austria Vs Turkey

8 p.m.