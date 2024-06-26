Phil Foden Leaves England’s Euro 2024 Squad

England and Manchester City forward, Phil Foden has temporarily left the national team squad in the ongoing European Championship (Euro 2024).

Phil Foden is one of the English players at the tournament who has played three games in the tournament. Despite the enormous game time, he has not seen the back of the net yet.

Foden started the team’s last group-stage game in the European Championship which ended in a 0-0 draw but was substituted in the second half.

The 24-year-old right-winger is leaving the Three Lions squad following the team’s qualification to the next round of the European Championship.

Unfortunately for coach Gareth Southgate who seems to be a big fan of Phil Foden, the coach might have to plan the team’s round of 16 game without the Manchester City star.

A statement from the English FA earlier today, June 26, confirms that Foden has a family emergency to attend to and might return to the team afterwards.

“Foden returned to the UK for a pressing family matter and the permission is given”, the English FA statement reads.

Note that England’s next game in the Euro 2024 will take place on Sunday, June 30. Their opponent for the tie has not been decided at the time of writing.