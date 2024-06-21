Arsenal Defender Kieran Tierney Leaves Scotland’s Euro 2024 Squad

Scotland will no longer have the services of Kieran Tierney in the ongoing Euro 2024 due to a hamstring injury.

Kieran Tierney sustained the injury during the Euro 2024 clash between his country, Scotland and Switzerland on Wednesday, June 19. The 27-year-old Arsenal left-back was forced out of the game due to the injury.

In his absence, Scotland managed to draw 1-1 with Switzerland. Scott McTominay gave the Scottish side the lead in the 13th minute. Xherdan Shaqiri scored the equalizer in the 26th minute.

The draw wasn’t the worst news from the game but the injury of their most reliable left-back, a development Scotland assistant head coach John Carver described as disappointing.

The coach said, “He is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that’s all I can really say at the moment.

“They will give updates as they have it, but he is obviously extremely disappointed. If we do progress and move through the tournament, I am sure he will be back to support us.”

Ahead of the Euro 2024, Kieran Tierney had to cut short his loan spell at Real Sociedad due to fitness issues. He returned to Arsenal to regain fitness for the European Championship.

Unfortunately, his journey with Scotland at the Euro 2024 was cut short due to a hamstring injury. “Love this team and these boys. This too shall pass”, the defender wrote on Instagram earlier today, June 21.

Scotland’s next game is against Hungry on June 23. They are currently occupying the third spot in Group A, five points away from the first spot (occupied by Germany), and three points away from the second spot (occupied by Switzerland).