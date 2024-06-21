Harry Kane Admits England Are Struggling In Euro 2024

Bayern Munich forward, Harry Kane, has admitted that his national team, England, are struggling on and off the ball in the ongoing Euro 2024 campaign in Germany.

Captain Harry Kane led England into the Euro 2024 as the favourites for the title but their first two games didn’t go as smoothly as expected.

In their opening game at the tournament which was against Serbia, England managed to secure a 1-0 win courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s 13th-minute goal.

In their second group stage game which was against Denmark on Thursday, June 20, the Three Lions allowed the Danish team to come from behind to grab a 1-1 draw.

Harry Kane scored the match opener in the 18th minute of the encounter. Unfortunately, 24-year-old Morten Hjulmand scored the equaliser for the Danish team.

“I think we are struggling both with and without the ball,” Harry Kane said.

“I think the pressure in both games hasn’t been right and with the ball hasn’t been good enough.

“Everyone’s dropping below their levels a little bit. It was tough out there, but we are calm.

“It wasn’t our greatest game but we got away with a point.”

Despite the inconsistency, England are currently topping Group C with four points in two games, two points above second and third-placed Denmark and Slovenia respectively.

England’s next game in the Euro 2024 is against Slovenia at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.