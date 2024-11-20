Taiwo Awoniyi Prefers Nigeria Over England’s Food, Weather, Football Legends

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi believes that his home country has better delicacy and football legends than England.

In an interview with Livescore, Taiwo Awoniyi enthusiastically stated that Nigerian cuisine is not only richer but also more diverse than what is available in the UK. Awoniyi pointed to the vibrant flavours and unique dishes that characterize Nigerian food as a significant aspect of his pride in his heritage.

Moreover, Awoniyi highlighted the football legacy of Nigeria, asserting that the country has produced legendary players and has a deep-rooted football culture that surpasses that of the UK. He praised the achievements of past Nigerian football icons and emphasized their impact on the global football scene.

Delving further into his comparisons, Awoniyi claimed that Nigeria boasts an enviable climate that is more appealing than the often dreary British weather. He mentioned the warmth and sunshine typical of Nigeria, contrasting it with the frequently overcast skies of the UK.

On the cultural front, the footballer expressed his admiration for Nigerian music, naming rapper Olamide as his favourite artist. He appreciates Olamide’s ability to blend traditional Nigerian sounds with contemporary beats.

In addition, Awoniyi referred to Victor Osimhen as the most stylish player in the current Super Eagles squad, noting his flair for fashion and on-field presence. He remarked on how Osimhen’s style sets a trend for younger players in Nigeria.

Finally, when discussing his personal preferences, Awoniyi declared Nigeria as his ideal holiday destination, reflecting his affection for the country and the experiences it offers, from its vibrant culture to its welcoming people.