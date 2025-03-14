Thomas Tuchel Announces His First England’s Squad For World Cup Qualifiers

England’s new manager, Thomas Tuchel, has announced his first Three Lions squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers set for March.

Thomas Tuchel has made the noteworthy decision to recall Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United.

Additionally, Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly has earned his first call-up, showcasing the manager’s commitment to fresh talent.

A significant highlight of the squad is the return of veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, who last represented England in October 2023 against Australia.

In terms of attacking options, Thomas Tuchel has opted to include only two recognized strikers: Harry Kane and Dominic Solanke. This strategic choice may emphasize a focus on versatility and fluid attacking play.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn is set to make his international debut, and there are further opportunities for new talent with James Trafford from Burnley and Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah also looking to secure their first caps.

As England prepare to kick off their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, Thomas Tuchel and his boys will face Albania and Latvia at Wembley on Friday, March 21, and Monday, March 24, both at 19:45 GMT.

Below is Thomas Tuchel’s First England’s Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).