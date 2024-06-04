Harry Kane Has More International Goals Than Ronaldo But Without Trophies

England captain, Harry Kane has now scored more goals in international football than Brazilian legend, Ronaldo De Lima.

Harry Kane who is known for scoring goals with ease from his days at Tottenham Hotspur scored a goal in England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday, June 4, 2024.

Kane’s goal in the friendly game has taken his total international goals to 63. This means that he now has a goal more than Brazilian legend, Ronaldo De Lima in international football.

Note that Ronaldo played for Brazil’s national team from 1994 to 2011. During the said period, he scored 62 international goals for his country.

Ronaldo was so good that most football enthusiasts argued that the Brazilian was the greatest striker of all time.

Even though injuries cut short his career, Ronaldo was able to win two FIFA World Cups, two Copa América, and one FIFA Confederations Cup for Brazil with his 62 international goals.

Funny enough, Harry Kane hasn’t won any major title for England with his 63 international goals, just like in his club career.

Recall that Kane finished as the German Bundesliga top scorer, and UEFA Champions League joint top scorer in the just concluded 2023-2024 season but nothing to show for it.

The 30-year-old Kane left Tottenham Hotspur as the club’s all-time highest goalscorer but no major trophy to his name.

From June 14 to July 14, Kane is expected to lead England to the Euro 2024 in Germany, a few years after leading the country to finish second in Euro 2020.