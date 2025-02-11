Devonte Aransibia: 26-year-old Ex-Norwich City Footballer Passes Away

A former midfielder for Norwich City and Maidstone United, Devonte Aransibia, has passed away at the age of 26, according to a statement from his family on Tuesday, February 11.

Aransibia began his football journey with Norwich, where he played in their youth teams.

Although he was unable to move up to the first team, he continued his career at the non-league level, showcasing his skills with Potters Bar, Royston Town, Chelmsford, and Welling.

Last season, Aransibia was part of the Maidstone United squad that made headlines with an impressive FA Cup run, including a memorable victory against Ipswich Town that took them to the fifth round.

In the wake of his passing, his family has established a GoFundMe page and released a heartfelt statement honoring his memory.

They wrote, “With heavy hearts, we gather to celebrate the life of Dev, who was a loving partner, devoted father, cherished son, and dear friend to many.

“Dev embodied kindness and compassion, always greeting others with a warm smile. His infectious laughter and generous spirit illuminated every space he entered, leaving a profound impact on all who knew him.

“Beyond his personal qualities, Dev was also a talented footballer whose passion and determination led him to significant achievements on the pitch.”