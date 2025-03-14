Thomas Tuchel Speaks On Ben White’s England Future, Nwaneri Still Eligible For Nigeria

England head coach, Thomas Tuchel has clarified the situation surrounding Ben White and his availability for the national team, emphasizing that the Arsenal defender is eager to make a return.

Thomas Tuchel stated that White has expressed a strong desire to rejoin the England set-up after not featuring since leaving the camp early for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Ben White didn’t refuse the call; he is enthusiastic about being back in the squad,” Tuchel remarked on Friday following the announcement of the team, which includes notable players like Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, and Reece James.

The coach also acknowledged that while White’s commitment is clear, his current fitness may not align with the demands of the upcoming matches due to a serious injury.

“I’m delighted he’s back in training with us, and we’re closely monitoring his progress. Thanks to everyone at Arsenal for their support,” he added.

Tuchel’s predecessor, Gareth Southgate, had previously mentioned in March 2024 that FA technical director John McDermott received communication from Arsenal’s then-sporting director Edu, suggesting that White was not ready for international consideration. However, Tuchel has shown interest in rekindling White’s international career.

In other news, Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri remains eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

He was notably omitted from Tuchel’s first squad, while teammates Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly have made the 26-man list.

This situation is significant, particularly for Lewis-Skelly, who has risen through the ranks alongside Nwaneri at Arsenal’s Hale End Academy.

Both players have showcased their talents under Mikel Arteta this season, with Nwaneri contributing eight goals for the Gunners.

Nwaneri’s absence from the England squad could open avenues for him to switch his national allegiance to Nigeria, should the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) pursue this option.