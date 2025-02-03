Harry Kane Urges Mathys Tel To Prioritize Playing Regularly As He Considers Leaving Bayern

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has encouraged his teammate Mathys Tel to prioritize gaining playing time and valuable experience as he considers a potential move to a new club.

Mathys Tel has recently attracted interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal, especially after he opted against transferring to Tottenham Hotspur during the winter transfer window.

Kane, who has worked closely with the 19-year-old forward for the past 18 months in the German Bundesliga, emphasized the importance of making a thoughtful decision regarding Tel’s next steps in his club career.

“Mathys is an exceptionally talented young player,” Kane remarked after Bayern Munich’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Holstein Kiel on Saturday. “He shows great potential, puts in a lot of hard work, and is very dedicated to his training. While he still has room for improvement, his mindset is encouraging.

“My main advice is to ensure that wherever he decides to go, he secures a position with ample playing time and growth opportunities.”

So far this season, Tel has participated in just eight league matches for Bayern Munich, and the France Under-21 star is eager to explore options that will allow him to play regularly and develop his skills further.

The French winger has provided an assist but is yet to score a goal in eight Bundesliga appearances.