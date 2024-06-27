Ademola Lookman Wins Atalanta Player Of The Season Again

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Ademola Lookman has won the player of the season at the Italian Serie A club, Atalanta.

Atalanta named Ademola Lookman their best player in the just concluded 2023-2024 season earlier today, June 27, 2024. This is the second season in a row that the 26-year-old forward has won the award.

Ademola Lookman had the best run of his career as he helped Atalanta win the 2023-2024 Europa League title after ending the unprecedented unbeaten run of Bayer Leverkusen.

Recall that the former Leicester City forward scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final which was the first of its kind in the history of the tournament.

Hence, he didn’t only end up with the gold medal of the competition, but he also went home with the man of the match award alongside the match ball.

In the just concluded season, Lookman scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists in 31 league games. He scored a total of 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 games in all competitions.

At the end of the season, one of his goals in the Europa League final won the tournament’s goal of the season.

Due to this prolific form, a couple of top European clubs are said to be considering making a move for him. But at the time of writing, no clear suitor for him yet.

Note that Ademola Lookman has until June 30, 2026, before his contract with Atalanta expires. His current transfer market value is said to be €40 million.