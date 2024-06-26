Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 26th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 26th June 2024

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has refuted claims that the 10th Senate suggested procuring new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri after a condolence visit to Senator Tahir Monguno, Akpabio emphasized that these reports are false.

Last week, media reports suggested that Akpabio commented on the Senate’s approval of new aircraft for the President and Vice President despite widespread hunger in Nigeria.

However, in a statement from his media unit in Abuja, Akpabio dismissed these reports as the work of propagandists and fifth columnists.

He insisted that the Senate is dedicated to supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through effective legislation.

Akpabio, expressing satisfaction with Borno State’s current security situation, urged Nigerians to pray for the current administration.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has stepped down the memo on the new minimum wage.

Naija News learnt that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed the latest development while speaking to State House Correspondents on Tuesday.

Idris said 39 items were on the agenda, and all were taken except the minimum wage.

According to the Minsiter, there was a report by the Tripartite committee, which comprises local government, States, NLC/ TUC and the federal government.

He said the Tripartite Committee submitted its report, and there was a memo to that effect.

Idris noted that the Council could not decide on the minimum because it involves Local Government, states, FG, Organized Private Sector and Labour unions.

On why the memo on the new minimum wage was stepped down, Idris said the action was taken to enable President Bola Tinubu to consult widely before a final submission to the National Assembly.

The Debt Management Office (DMO), has insisted that Nigeria’s staggering public debt profile is okay and very much within reasonable limits.

This was made known on Tuesday by the Director-General of DMO, Patience Oniha, during a chat with newsmen in Abuja.

There had been concerns after the DMO last week revealed that Nigeria’s total public debt has surged to a staggering ₦121.67 trillion as of March 31, 2024, marking a significant rise of ₦24.33 trillion or 24.99 percent in just three months.

This sharp increase from the December 2023 figure of ₦97.34 trillion has raised concerns over the country’s fiscal sustainability.

However, Oniha explained on Tuesday that the sharp increase is due partly to exchange rate fluctuations and should not cause any agitation among the concerned members of the public.

She said that the securitisation of N4.90 trillion as part of the securitisation of the N7.3 trillion Ways and Means Advances approved by the National Assembly was also responsible for the N24.33 trillion increase in the debt stock.

Also included in the current debt profile, is the interest rate and new borrowing of N2.81 trillion as part of the N6.06 trillion provided in the 2024 budget.

Additionally, the DMO boss said the debt stock included the domestic and external debt stock of the thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed reports circulating on social media about cancelling its 2022 constable recruitment.

Naija News recalls that the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force have been in a running battle over the recruitment lists of police constables.

The police alleged the disappearance of some names of successfully screened candidates, claiming that the exercise was fraught with corruption and irregularities.

The police commission has since denied the allegations, challenging the NPF to provide evidence, while insisting that its list of successful candidates and that of the police be subjected to a forensic audit.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, disowned reports alleging that it has succumbed to pressure and cancelled the final list of successful candidates.

Ani noted that the PSC would continue to ensure that federal character, gender sensitivity and merit remained the bedrock of its recruitment process.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has called for peace following the invasion of the party headquarters by members of the National Transition Committee.

Naija News reported that members of the Nigeria Labour Congress national transition committee stormed the party’s secretariat on Tuesday, demanding the immediate resignation of the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The Acting Chairman of the transition committee, Aduwaheed Omar, led members of the labour union to the secretariat, chanting solidarity songs and calling for the resignation of Abure because his tenure as the chairman of the party had expired.

However, security officials immediately shut the gates when the NLC members arrived at the Party’s headquarters.

In an attempt to prevent the protesters from forcing their way into the premises, the police fired teargas to dispatch the protesters, who were heard shouting endlessly at the security men to “open the gate”.

While addressing the protesters after the tension was douse, Peter Obi played down the party’s internal crises, saying they were all working for a united front.

The former Anambra governor explained that he is keen on initiating a peaceful reconciliation process involving bringing together the party’s factions.

A tragic incident unfolded at the National Assembly when a senior officer from the Nigeria Customs Service collapsed and died during a session with the Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The distressing event occurred around 1:00 pm while the officer was actively engaging with the committee. He suddenly developed health complications that quickly escalated, leading to his collapse during the proceedings.

Immediate efforts to assist the officer were made by first responders present at the scene. He was quickly transferred to the National Assembly Clinic, where medical personnel undertook urgent intervention attempts.

Despite their diligent efforts, the officer was unfortunately declared deceased.

The House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, addressing the incident, chose not to disclose the name of the deceased officer out of respect for his family’s privacy during this difficult time.

The spokesperson emphasized the sensitivity of the situation and the need to handle it with the utmost respect and care.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that students of state-owned institutions will not be able to access loans on the platform yet.

The management of the fund, on Tuesday, announced a 14-day postponement of the application process for student loans for state institutions due” to low data submissions.”

According to NELFUND, only 20 state universities out of 48, 12 state colleges out of 54, and 2 state polytechnics out of 49 have successfully completed the data submission process, making it difficult to verify the loan applicants.

Based on this development, the agency disclosed that the application window, initially set to open on June 25, 2024, will now commence on July 10, 2024.

The Fund said the extension will provide additional time for state institutions to comply with the data submission requirements and ensure their students can benefit from the Federal Government student loan scheme.

The Nigerian Army has addressed allegations claiming that the security outfit is recruiting Islamic fundamentalists and jihadists.

Naija News understands that the allegation was circulated via an audio-visual recording.

Reacting, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu described the news as misleading.

Nwachukwu stated this via a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the footage also falsely portrayed an officer calling on Muslim young men to join the military to protect and propagate Islam.

Nwachukwu warned that the footage does not in any way reflect the true values and standards of the army.

He explained that it was aimed at causing anxiety and fear amongst the citizenry.

Prominent South-South leader and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in the escalating political crisis in Rivers State.

In a compelling letter dated June 25, 2024, Chief Clark expressed deep concerns over the tensions stirred by the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Nyesom Wike.

Chief Clark’s letter, which was made public to journalists in Abuja, urged President Tinubu to take immediate actions to stabilize the volatile political situation in Rivers State.

He emphasized the need for the President to exert his influence over Minister Nyesom Wike, urging him to allow the duly elected Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to govern peacefully. Clark highlighted that Wike, a former governor of Rivers State himself, appeared unreceptive to fostering peace.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the implementation of new measures aimed at enhancing naira liquidity and increasing diaspora remittances.

In its latest circular, the apex bank announced on Tuesday that eligible International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) will now have access to naira liquidity through the bank’s window.

This initiative, it said, aims to improve the accessibility of local currency liquidity, resulting in smoother and more efficient settlement processes for remittances.

Transactions conducted before noon on a trading date will be settled on the same day, as stated by W. J. Kanya, the acting director of the trade and exchange department at the CBN.

Also, all participants in this sector, including IMTOs, authorized dealer banks, and the CBN, are required to submit daily regulatory returns containing comprehensive information on the sources of funds.

Naija News understands that under the new guidelines, IMTO operators will have direct access to the CBN window or can choose to go through their Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs) to carry out foreign exchange transactions in the market.

The circular provides specific compliance measures to ensure the smooth operation of this initiative.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. See you again tomorrow.