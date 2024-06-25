Breaking: Senior Custom Officer Slumps, Dies During Investigative Hearing In Reps

A tragic incident unfolded at the National Assembly when a senior officer from the Nigeria Customs Service collapsed and died during a session with the Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The distressing event occurred around 1:00 pm while the officer was actively engaging with the committee. He suddenly developed health complications that quickly escalated, leading to his collapse during the proceedings.

Immediate efforts to assist the officer were made by first responders present at the scene. He was quickly transferred to the National Assembly Clinic, where medical personnel undertook urgent intervention attempts.

Despite their diligent efforts, the officer was unfortunately declared deceased.

The House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, addressing the incident, chose not to disclose the name of the deceased officer out of respect for his family’s privacy during this difficult time.

The spokesperson emphasized the sensitivity of the situation and the need to handle it with the utmost respect and care.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognize the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and our nation.

‘The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.

“The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”