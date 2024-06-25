Peter Obi Reacts As NLC Disrupts Abure’s NWC Meeting, List Three People To Decide His Fate

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has called for peace following the invasion of the party headquarters by members of the National Transition Committee.

Naija News reported that members of the Nigeria Labour Congress national transition committee stormed the party’s secretariat on Tuesday, demanding the immediate resignation of the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The Acting Chairman of the transition committee, Aduwaheed Omar, led members of the labour union to the secretariat, chanting solidarity songs and calling for the resignation of Abure because his tenure as the chairman of the party had expired.

However, security officials immediately shut the gates when the NLC members arrived at the Party’s headquarters.

In an attempt to prevent the protesters from forcing their way into the premises, the police fired teargas to dispatch the protesters, who were heard shouting endlessly at the security men to “open the gate”.

While addressing the protesters after the tension was douse, Peter Obi played down the party’s internal crises, saying they were all working for a united front.

The former Anambra governor explained that he is keen on initiating a peaceful reconciliation process involving bringing together the party’s factions.

He said, “Before we learnt that you people were outside, I already told them (NWC) that my first three assignments are reconciliation, reconciliation, and reconciliation. It is what I do every day, even in our families. When we quarrel with our wives and children, we reconcile.

“Even today, during the meeting, I made one instance, which is that I have come to start reconciling the family.

“So these people here are members of the family who we must reconcile with. We will sit around a table and decide the future of our party. I am ready for a reconciliation meeting any day you choose Mr. Chairman. I like what happened here today. It means we have just started the reconciliation process and what we achieved today was so much.”

Peter Obi also spoke on the reconciliation of Abure and the Lamidi Apapa faction, stressing that the National Executive Council, himself and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, will decide on the leadership crisis in the party.

He added, “Let me tell you one thing: their reconciliation is all about our party, and I can assure you that everyone must reconcile with each other. When we come together, we will make decisions as a family.

“The party has a constitution and a National Executive Council, and everyone, including myself and Governor Otti, will be there to decide.”