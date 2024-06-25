Photos: Security Agents Disperse Protesters With Teargas As NLC Transition Committee Demands Abure’s Resignation

Police on Tuesday reportedly dispersed protesters with teargas at the headquarters of the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja.

Naija News learnt that members of the Nigeria Labour Congress national transition committee had stormed the party’s secretariat, demanding the immediate resignation of the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The Acting Chairman of the transition committee, Aduwaheed Omar, led members of the labour union to the secretariat, chanting solidarity songs and calling for the resignation of Abure because his tenure as the chairman of the party had expired.

According to Channels TV, security officials immediately shut the gates when the NLC members arrived at the Party’s headquarters.

Advertisement

However, in an attempt to prevent the protesters from forcing their way into the premises, the police fired teargas to dispatch the protesters, who were heard shouting endlessly at the security men to “open the gate”.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) has declared that Peter Obi remains the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections in Nigeria.

Advertisement

The party stated that the decision had already been ratified by the leaders of the party and had not been changed.

This was made known by the Labour Party Directorate on Mobilization and Integration while reacting to a story on social media which said that they had reconciled with the Apapa-led faction of the party and agreed to field another candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

While noting the need to bring all party members and stakeholders together for the party’s success in the next generation election, the directorate, however, debunked reports that Peter Obi has been dropped as the party’s preferred presidential candidate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rebuttal was contained in a statement signed by the Director General of the Directorate, Marcel Ngogbehei, the Deputy Director Media and Communications, Aju Elumelu and the Deputy Director, Strategic Engagement, Sheikh Rufai Al-Saddiq.