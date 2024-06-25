They Are Trying To Cause Anxiety And Fear – Nigerian Army Speaks On Recruiting Jihadists

The Nigerian Army has addressed allegations claiming that the security outfit is recruiting Islamic fundamentalists and jihadists.

Naija News understands that the allegation was circulated via an audio-visual recording.

Reacting, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu described the news as misleading.

Nwachukwu stated this via a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the footage also falsely portrayed an officer calling on Muslim young men to join the military to protect and propagate Islam.

Nwachukwu warned that the footage does not in any way reflect the true values and standards of the army.

He explained that it was aimed at causing anxiety and fear amongst the citizenry.

“It is targeted at sparking palpable anxiety and fear, sowing discord and mistrust amongst our personnel, eroding public confidence in the integrity of the army,“ he said.

According to him, it is also targeted particularly among Christian and non-Muslim communities, who might feel their lives and faith are under threat, and ultimately engender religious crisis in the country.

“The Nigerian army remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and impartiality as an institution devoid of ethnic and religious bigotry.

“Our operational and administrative processes and actions are guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and not ethnicity or religious sentiments,” he said.

The Army Public Relations spokesperson urged the public to dismiss this misleading report, which stems from a misconception and lack of understanding about the Nigerian Army’s Standing Operating Procedures, (SOP).