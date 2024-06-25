Senate Reacts To Proposed Move To Buy New Aircraft For Tinubu, Shettima

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has refuted claims that the 10th Senate suggested procuring new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri after a condolence visit to Senator Tahir Monguno, Akpabio emphasized that these reports are false.

Last week, media reports suggested that Akpabio commented on the Senate’s approval of new aircraft for the President and Vice President despite widespread hunger in Nigeria.

However, in a statement from his media unit in Abuja, Akpabio dismissed these reports as the work of propagandists and fifth columnists.

He insisted that the Senate is dedicated to supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through effective legislation.

Akpabio, expressing satisfaction with Borno State’s current security situation, urged Nigerians to pray for the current administration.

The Senate President said, “I want to dispel the rumour that you are hearing that the Senate President said he will buy a new plane for the President and his Vice, irrespective of the fact that Nigerians are hungry or whatever.

“I never said that. I was actually in Zanzibar, Tanzania, It is the handiwork of propagandists and fifth columnists, who never see anything good in what we are doing. Be rest assured, pray for the government, have patience and be assured that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring wealth and prosperity to all.”

He also praised the return of peace to Borno State, attributing it to President Tinubu’s efforts and urged the people of Borno to continue supporting the administration.