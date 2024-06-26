Oleksandr Usyk Releases IBF Title To Anthony Joshua Vs Daniel Dubois Bout

Oleksandr Usyk has confirmed that he has left the IBF heavyweight belt to Nigerian-born British boxers, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois to battle for on September 21.

Anthony Joshua got the assurance that he will be fighting for the IBF title after Ukrainian heavyweight boxer, Oleksandr Usyk, took to his Instagram page to confirm that he has relinquished the belt.

Recall that Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when he defeated Tyson Fury on points. The victory earned the Ukrainian the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

Usyk was expected to keep the four belts until December when he is expected to fight Fury in an undisputed rematch. But for him to keep the IBF, he was expected to fight Daniel Dubois who is the mandatory challenger for the title.

Advertisement

Due to Usyk’s failure to fight Dubois, the British boxer who defeated Filip Hrgovic in Riyadh this month to become the Interim IBF champion will keep the belt.

Hence, in September, Joshua will face Dubois for the belt meaning that the Fury vs Usyk’s fight in December would no longer be an undisputed heavyweight bout but a match for the remaining three belts – WBC, WBA, and WBO.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian heavyweight boxer wrote: “Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on 21 September. The world loves strong. Your friend, Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, Oleksandr Usyk.”