Anthony Joshua Reveals Career He Wishes For His Son

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua has stressed that he wouldn’t advise his son to take to boxing despite how money-spinning the sport is.

Anthony Joshua took to boxing when he was 18 years old and the former two-time heavyweight champion has remained in the sport since then.

The British boxer, who was born to Nigerian parents, ventured into the sport after he was arrested for fighting and suffered homelessness when he was just 17 years old.

Over the years, Joshua has made a fortune in the game, as his net worth currently stands at $75 million. But that wouldn’t convince him to push any of his children to take to the profession.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Anthony Joshua said it wouldn’t be a “wise decision” for his son to follow in his footsteps.

The 34-year-old heavyweight boxer who calls his son “little JJ” (Joseph Joshua), said he wouldn’t want to choose a profession for the boy. He, however, noted that he wishes the boy would grow to become an accountant, adding that he wants his son to be the “best man that he can be”.

Anthony Joshua said the only career advice he would give to JJ is for the boy to “do the best you can do”.

“If I was to choose (a career) for him, I would ask him to probably look at accountancy because I think it’s good to understand numbers,” the former two-time heavyweight boxer said.