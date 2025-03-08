Unbeaten Boxer, Idris Gbadamosi To Represent Nigeria In First-ever Boxing World Cup

Unbeaten Nigerian boxing sensation, Idris Gbadamosi, has been chosen to represent Nigeria in a groundbreaking event—the first-ever Boxing World Cup—set to take place in Saudi Arabia this coming April.

Idris Gbadamosi, a fierce knockout artist, boasts an immaculate professional record of 7 wins, 0 losses, and an impressive six knockouts. He will compete in the prestigious WBC Riyadh Season Boxing Grand Prix, a tournament crafted to spotlight the rising stars of the boxing world.

This thrilling competition will see 128 elite athletes from 41 countries take the ring, with 32 competitors battling it across four weight categories: featherweight, super-lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight.

Gbadamosi will make his mark in the featherweight division, where his explosive power and exceptional technique are anticipated to make him a formidable adversary.

The WBC Riyadh Season Boxing Grand Prix introduces a series of innovative rules aimed at intensifying the excitement of the sport. Notably, there will be no draws, ensuring that each bout concludes with a clear winner.

Spectators and boxers alike can expect open scoring after the second, fourth, and sixth rounds to enhance transparency and heighten the thrill of competition. Moreover, integrating instant replay technology will guarantee precise and fair officiating, enhancing the viewing experience.

Hailing from Bariga in Lagos State, Idris Gbadamosi has forged an impressive boxing career in Dubai since relocating in 2021. His remarkable transition was made possible by the support of Nathaniel Olajide, who uncovered Gbadamosi’s exceptional talent through social media platforms.

In his amateur tenure in Nigeria, Gbadamosi amassed an extraordinary record of 74 bouts, claiming victory in 70 while suffering only four losses before stepping into the professional arena. His professional debut match occurred on October 23, 2021, against Filipino boxer Shandle Eduardo, where he delivered a stunning first-round knockout that instantly highlighted his potential.

Since then, Gbadamosi has displayed his dominance, dispatching his opponents with clinical precision. His impressive list of knockout victims includes Ugandan fighters Fahad Mulindwa (third round) and Daniel Ssebunya (first round), UAE native Bashir Kigozi (third round), Indian challenger Manikandan Venugopal (fourth round), and Egyptian Mohammed Abdelghany (first round).