Nigerian Boxer, Segun Olanrewaju Dies In Ghana After Collapsing In A Fight

Former National and West African light-heavyweight champion, Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, reportedly passed away after collapsing during a boxing match in Ghana on Saturday.

Naija News understands that Olanrewaju lost consciousness while competing against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League, held at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Reports indicate that he was ahead on points at the time of the unfortunate incident.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment he collapsed.

The boxing community is in mourning following his unexpected death.

Olanrewaju was a highly regarded figure in Nigerian boxing, having previously held both the National and West African light-heavyweight titles.

His significant contributions to the sport in Nigeria and throughout West Africa have been widely recognized, with fellow boxers and fans honoring his legacy.

Naija News had reported earlier during the weekend that an upcoming Nigerian singer, known as Paul Obukowho, died in the police custody in Delta State.

It was reported that the 24-year-old singer was detained and tortured to death by the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Delta State Police Command, Asaba.

According to SaharaReporters, a police source who confirmed the incident said the singer’s friend, Prosper Odili, was arrested randomly by operatives of RRS, on Wednesday along the Redeemed road Okpanam road, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state at about 8:00 am.

Prosper was taken to his house for a search, after which he was taken to the cell at the police headquarters, Asaba.

The source noted that Paul had visited the RRS office to inquire about the arrest of his friend when he was detained, handcuffed on both hands and legs before being thrown into the cell with severe torture.