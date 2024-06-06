Eddie Hearn Confirms Anthony Joshua Will Face Fury Or Usyk

Eddie Hearn, the Boxing promoter of Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has revealed that his client is in line to fight either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.

This means that the winner of the rematch between Fury and Usyk will face Anthony Joshua next year in a heavyweight unification bout.

However, before Joshua can get such an opportunity, he must defeat Daniel Dubois in September.

Note that Dubois is the current interim IBF heavyweight champion. The 26-year-old British boxer beat previously undefeated Filip Hrgovic to claim the title.

Eddie Hearn has acknowledged that discussions are ongoing for Joshua to take on Dubois and face Fury or Usyk afterwards.

Uysk who is currently the undisputed heavyweight champion after defeating Fury in May will face the British boxing icon for a rematch in December. Before then, Joshua vs Dubois’ bout would have taken place.

“I expect the winner of the December fight to fight Anthony Joshua if he wins in September”, Eddie Hearn told UK Sun.

“There’s no decision yet made on the opponent, there’s three or four in the mix. But yeah, that’s the absolute plan.

“The priority is to regain the world heavyweight title and obviously undisputed has always been the dream.

“So I think we’re two fights away from becoming undisputed. But, we’ve got to win them.”