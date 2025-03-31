Confusion As Nigeria, Ghana Boxing Bodies Speak On Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju’s Death

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) has stated that boxer Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, who tragically passed away in Accra, Ghana, was not authorized to participate in the bout that led to his death.

Segun Olanrewaju decided to fight on Saturday after his initial fight scheduled for Friday was canceled due to his being overweight.

The 40-year-old former National and West African light-heavyweight champion collapsed during his match against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League, held at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday.

Before the unfortunate incident, Olanrewaju was leading on points in the scheduled eight-round light-heavyweight contest against Mbanugu, who has an impressive record of 12 wins, one loss, and one draw, with all his wins coming by way of knockout.

As the bout progressed, it became apparent there was a serious issue as Olanrewaju had just delivered two weak punches before Mbanugu struck back with a powerful right hand, according to a report by the Punch. After a brief exchange, Olanrewaju staggered backward and collapsed against the ropes, prompting immediate concern from both officials and fans alike.

His team quickly rushed into the ring to assist him, lifting him onto the canvas and removing his gum shield, attempting to resuscitate him as he struggled to breathe. He was swiftly taken by an emergency medical team to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

The Secretary-General of the NBBofC, Remi Aboderin, told The Punch that while Olanrewaju initially had approval to fight, complications arose when he was deemed overweight during the weigh-in on Thursday. Following this cancellation, Olanrewaju opted to fight on Saturday in hopes of earning money to settle debts.

Aboderin explained that Olanrewaju’s decision to participate in the fight stemmed from financial pressures. He reached out to the Ghanaians after expressing concerns about returning home empty-handed. Although the matchmakers offered him a fight on Saturday, the Nigerian boxing officials did not approve this arrangement, highlighting a miscommunication between the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and the Nigerian board.

Coach Babatunde Ojo, who trained Olanrewaju, expressed his concerns regarding the short notice of the fight. He had advised Olanrewaju against taking such a quick match without sufficient preparation. Ojo recalled that Olanrewaju initially thought the fight was scheduled for April, only to find out it had been moved up to March 29, which raised alarms for Ojo.

Despite Ojo’s warnings, Olanrewaju ultimately decided to proceed with the fight after receiving a release letter from the NBBofC. Coach Ojo noted the importance of adequate training time, emphasizing that athletes need at least a month to prepare for fights, and he was deeply saddened by the outcome of this situation.

The GBA has officially confirmed the untimely death of Olanrewaju and recognized the impact of this tragic incident on the boxing community. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for strict adherence to safety protocols and proper management of fighters’ health and well-being.

A statement signed by GBA Director of Communication Mohammed Amin Lamptey and released on Sunday, March 30, reads: “The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) can officially confirm the death of a Nigerian boxer by the name Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“The Nigerian Gabriel Oluwsegun Olanrewaju took on his Ghanaian opponent Jon Mbanugu in a light heavyweight international contest over 8 rounds on the Imax Boxing Promotions fights bill for the ongoing Bel 7star energy drink professional boxing league for week 15.

“Oluwasegun seemed to have dominated the fight from round one but unfortunately met his untimely exit from the ring in round 3 (2 minutes 46 seconds).

“Gabriel Oluwasegun, some few seconds to end round 3, stepped back during the fight and leaned on the ropes with his back without any punch whatsoever from his opponent Jon Mbanugu.

“The referee, Richard Amevi, sensing danger, waved his hand for the end of the fight and immediately invited the ringside physician, with the support of paramedics from the national ambulance service to attend to the boxer and help resuscitate him.

“After applying the first-aid resuscitating process, the boxer was immediately transported to the Korlebu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes after arrival.”

The statement stressed that the NBBofC declared Olanrewaju medically fit for the bout “with his certified certificate as a professional boxer before the GBA sanctioned and approved the international contest.”

The GBA added, “He entered the ring with an official record of 23 fights, 8 defeats,13 victories, and 12 of the victories came by way of knockouts.”