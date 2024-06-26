CHIVIDO24: ‘There’s Nothing Like Tradition’ – BBNaija’s DeeOne Slams Chioma’s Family For Lagos Wedding

Controversial reality star, DeeOne has criticized the family of afrobeats singer Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland, for holding their daughter’s traditional wedding in Lagos instead of their home state, Imo.

Naija News reports that Davido and Chioma’s traditional wedding took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Tuesday.

In a video message shared via his Instagram account, DeeOne expressed his displeasure, berating Chioma’s family for opting to hold the traditional wedding in a hotel in Lagos.

He remarked that this was the first time he had seen an Igbo woman getting married traditionally in Lagos.

The reality TV star suggested that if the groom were poor, tradition would have been upheld, highlighting economic benefits of hosting the wedding locally.

He expressed surprise at Igbo tradition being split based on wealth, emphasizing that having money seems to override cultural norms in such matters.

DeeOne stated, “I have been waiting to speak my mind. Congratulations to the couple. But Igbo people, you didn’t do well. Because the groom is rich, you allow them to step on tradition. If it were a poor man, you would insist that he should come to the East for the wedding. It has to happen in the bride’s hometown. That’s the way it is.

“But because of money, respected Igbo leaders traveled to Lagos for a traditional wedding. This is the first time I’m hearing of such a thing. If the wedding had happened in the bride’s hometown, there would have been a lot of economic benefits.

“In life, just have money. That’s all I will say. Just have money. There’s nothing like tradition. I didn’t believe the wedding would happen in Lagos.

“I thought it was mandatory in Igbo culture to hold a traditional wedding in the bride’s hometown. But I didn’t know that Igbo tradition is divided into two; one for the rich and the other for the poor.”

See the video below: