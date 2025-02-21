I Have No Regrets Inviting DeeOne To My Podcast – Nedu

Popular media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, professionally known as Nedu Wazobia, has stated that he feels no regret in inviting comedian, DeeOne to his podcast, Honest Bunch.

Naija News reports that DeeOne, during his appearance on the Honest Bunch, had claimed that controversial media personality, VeryDarkMan is attracted to men.

Reacting to the remarks, VeryDarkMan accused Nedu of using his podcast to sleep with up-and-coming entertainers in exchange for features and threatened to release the names of women Nedu allegedly told him he had slept with in the industry.

The controversy generated a storm on social media and subsequently led to Nedu’s exit from the show.

Speaking in another interview on TVC’s Breakfast Show, DeeOne said, “I was the one who set a trap for VDM using Nedu.

“I planned the whole thing alone, but Nedu did not know, because If I had said it on social media, they would accuse me of trying to make money, but I needed a platform. I had been studying VeryDarkMan for months; and I wanted to know if he was real or just using Nigerians. Some things he gets right, but most times, he jumps to conclusions and manipulates everyone.”

However, speaking during a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, Nedu noted that he has no regrets about inviting DeeOne to his platform, The Honest Bunch Podcast.

Expressing his views, he explained, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“I didn’t regret bringing DeeOne to the Honest Bunch. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. The show has helped many people.”