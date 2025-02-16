‘I Used Nedu As Bait To Get VDM And It Worked Perfectly’ – DeeOne

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Adedayo Martin, also known as DeeOne, has claimed his recent appearance on the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast with media personality, Nedu, was bait to expose social media critic, VeryDarkMan.

Naija News reports that the controversy began after Deeone, during the interview on the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, accused VeryDarkMan of being sexually involved with men.

In response, VeryDarkMan, in a video via his Instagram page, accused Nedu of using his platform to sleep with up-and-coming entertainers in exchange for features.

He further threatened to release the names of those Nedu told him he has slept with in the entertainment industry.

The controversy generated by the interview ultimately led to Nedu’s resignation from the show.

However, in an interview on TVC’s ‘Breakfast Show,’ Deeone confessed that he had deliberately planned everything without Nedu’s knowledge.

The BBNaija Star expressed regret for making Nedu lose his job.

He said, “Can I be honest and say the truth? I was the one who set a trap for VDM using Nedu.

“I planned the whole thing alone, but Nedu did not know, because If I had said it on social media, they would accuse me of trying to make money, but I needed a platform. I had been studying VeryDarkMan for months; and I wanted to know if he was real or just using Nigerians. Some things he gets right, but most times, he jumps to conclusions and manipulates everyone.

“Even Nedu is shocked, as he wouldn’t have agreed if I had told him about it because I know he is VeryDarkMan’s friend. I didn’t know Nedu was going to lose his job. I feel really bad and sorry about that. I used Nedu as the bait to get the fish (VeryDarkMan), and it worked perfectly.”