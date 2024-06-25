Super Eagles Coaching Job: NFF Not In Talks With Herve Renard – Official

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked speculations that the football body is talking with former Ivory Coast national team coach, Herve Renard to fill the vacant Super Eagles coaching job.

Herve Renard is the first foreign coach to win the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries – first with Zambia in 2012, and then with Ivory Coast in 2015.

He is currently the head coach of the France women’s national team but he had said he would step down from the role at the end of the Paris Olympics this summer.

This means that Renard will be available for the vacant Super Eagles of Nigeria coaching job if the NFF decides to go for him. Note that the position has been vacant since earlier this month when coach Finidi George decided to resign from the role.

Finidi George who was appointed the Super Eagles head coach in April decided to leave the job two months later following a draw with South Africa and a defeat to Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Reports claimed that the coach felt disregarded when the NFF announced plans to appoint a foreign technical adviser without carrying him along.

Amid that, Herve Renard was consistently linked with the Super Eagles coaching job, a speculation a top NFF official had claimed to be false.

“This report is inaccurate. We’ve not contacted Renard or his reps,” the unnamed NFF top official told BBC Africa.