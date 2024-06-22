Atletico Madrid: NFF Hails Rasheedat Ajibade On Club Award

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has warmly congratulated Super Falcons’ captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, for being named Player of the Season at Atlético Madrid Femenino, her club in the Spanish top division.

Naija News reports that Ajibade’s exceptional performance, including a crucial goal against Villarreal ladies in the final game, was instrumental in securing Atlético Madrid’s spot in the upcoming UEFA Champions League.

With a total of 10 goals and eight assists this season, she has truly proven her value and importance to the team.

In a statement issued yesterday, the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, commended Ajibade for her outstanding achievements, emphasizing her as a shining example of discipline, dedication, and commitment to both her club and the national team.

“Rasheedat has always been a role model, exemplifying the qualities expected of a star player. Her discipline, dedication, and patriotism have been evident in her performances for the Super Falcons.

“We congratulate her on this prestigious award and believe it will inspire her to lead the Super Falcons to glory at the forthcoming Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France,” Sanusi said.

Naija News reports Ajibade was instrumental in the Super Falcons’ advancement to the Round of 16 in the previous year’s FIFA World Cup in Australia. The team displayed an unbeaten record in regular time before their elimination by England in a penalty shootout.

After the World Cup, Ajibade took on the role of captain for the Super Falcons. Under her leadership, the team successfully qualified for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, marking their return after a 16-year absence.