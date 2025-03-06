Super Falcons Of Nigeria Ranked Top 50 In Latest World Ranking

The latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking, published on March 6, 2025, placed Nigeria’s Super Falcons at 36th place globally.

This ranking not only underscores the Super Falcons’ unwavering prowess in women’s football but also solidifies their status as Africa’s premier women’s football team.

In the African landscape, the Super Falcons lead with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana trailing in 53rd place. Other notable teams from the continent include Morocco at 61st, Zambia at 62nd, and Ghana in 66th place.

During the review period, the Super Falcons demonstrated their strength with decisive victories over Algeria, winning their matches with scores of 2-0 and 4-1, respectively. However, they faced a setback with a 2-1 defeat against France’s Les Bleues. Despite these mixed results, their overall dominance within African women’s football remains unchallenged.

On a global scale, the United States retains their position as the top-ranked women’s team, a testament to their consistent performance and remarkable history in the sport.

Following closely are Spain and Germany, occupying the second and third spots, respectively. England continue to make their mark in women’s football, currently ranked fourth, while Japan rounds out the top five.

Below are the top 50 women’s national football teams in the world:

1 USA

2 Spain

3 Germany

4 England

5 Japan

6 Sweden

7 Canada

8 Brazil

9 Korea DPR

10 Netherlands

11 France

12 Denmark

13 Iceland

14 Italy

15 Norway

16 Australia

17 China PR

18 Austria

19 Korea Republic

20 Belgium

21 Colombia

22 Portugal

23 Switzerland

24 Scotland

25 Finland

26 Republic of Ireland

27 Russia

28 Poland

29 Mexico

30 Czechia

31 Wales

32 New Zealand

33 Argentina

34 Ukraine

35 Serbia

36 Nigeria

37 Vietnam

38 Slovenia

39 Chile

40 Jamaica

41 Philippines

42 Chinese Taipei

43 Costa Rica

44 Northern Ireland

45 Hungary

46 Paraguay

47 Thailand

48 Slovakia

49 Romania

50 Uzbekistan