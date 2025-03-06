Sports
Super Falcons Of Nigeria Ranked Top 50 In Latest World Ranking
The latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking, published on March 6, 2025, placed Nigeria’s Super Falcons at 36th place globally.
This ranking not only underscores the Super Falcons’ unwavering prowess in women’s football but also solidifies their status as Africa’s premier women’s football team.
In the African landscape, the Super Falcons lead with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana trailing in 53rd place. Other notable teams from the continent include Morocco at 61st, Zambia at 62nd, and Ghana in 66th place.
During the review period, the Super Falcons demonstrated their strength with decisive victories over Algeria, winning their matches with scores of 2-0 and 4-1, respectively. However, they faced a setback with a 2-1 defeat against France’s Les Bleues. Despite these mixed results, their overall dominance within African women’s football remains unchallenged.
On a global scale, the United States retains their position as the top-ranked women’s team, a testament to their consistent performance and remarkable history in the sport.
Following closely are Spain and Germany, occupying the second and third spots, respectively. England continue to make their mark in women’s football, currently ranked fourth, while Japan rounds out the top five.
Below are the top 50 women’s national football teams in the world:
1 USA
2 Spain
3 Germany
4 England
5 Japan
6 Sweden
7 Canada
8 Brazil
9 Korea DPR
10 Netherlands
11 France
12 Denmark
13 Iceland
14 Italy
15 Norway
16 Australia
17 China PR
18 Austria
19 Korea Republic
20 Belgium
21 Colombia
22 Portugal
23 Switzerland
24 Scotland
25 Finland
26 Republic of Ireland
27 Russia
28 Poland
29 Mexico
30 Czechia
31 Wales
32 New Zealand
33 Argentina
34 Ukraine
35 Serbia
36 Nigeria
37 Vietnam
38 Slovenia
39 Chile
40 Jamaica
41 Philippines
42 Chinese Taipei
43 Costa Rica
44 Northern Ireland
45 Hungary
46 Paraguay
47 Thailand
48 Slovakia
49 Romania
50 Uzbekistan