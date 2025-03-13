Julian Alvarez’s Cancelled Penalty: Carlo Ancelotti Insists VAR Was Right

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti sees no problem in the controversial cancellation of Julian Alvarez’s penalty during the shootout in their Champions League round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico, having lost the first leg of the Champions League fixture 2-1 at the Bernabeu, equalized the tie on Wednesday night, March 12, thanks to an early goal from Conor Gallagher.

After 120 minutes without further scoring, the match was decided by penalties. A key moment arose during the fourth kick taken by Alvarez. Initially, it seemed he had scored after slipping, sending the ball into the net’s roof. However, a VAR review revealed that Alvarez had made contact with the ball using both legs, leading to the decision to rule the goal out for a double kick—against the rules for penalties.

As a result, the score remained 2-1 in favour of Real Madrid. Fede Valverde then extended their lead to 3-1. Although Angel Correa scored for Atletico, making it 3-2, both Lucas Vazquez and Marcos Llorente missed their attempts for Real Madrid and Atletico, respectively.

This set the stage for Antonio Rudiger, who successfully converted his penalty to secure a 4-2 victory for Real Madrid, positioning them for a quarter-final matchup against Arsenal.

In his post-match interview with Diario AS, Ancelotti addressed the situation surrounding the cancelled penalty. He said, “I think they had already detected it.

“When we realised this doubt, they had already detected it from the VAR. I have not realised this.

“I have seen it and I think he touches the second touch with his left foot.”