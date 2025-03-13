Champions League: Real Madrid Survive Atletico Madrid, See All Results, Q/F Fixtures

Real Madrid advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a tense shootout victory against city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Julian Alvarez had a penalty dramatically ruled out during the shootout, which ultimately allowed Real Madrid to continue their pursuit of an unprecedented 16th Champions League title.

Despite a thrilling start with Conor Gallagher’s goal just 27 seconds into the match, bringing the aggregate score level after Real’s 2-1 win in the first leg, neither team could secure a winning goal within the 120 minutes.

The match was decided by penalties, where both teams converted their first three attempts before Alvarez’s spot-kick was ruled out by the VAR for an accidental double touch.

Fede Valverde then successfully converted a penalty, giving Real a 3-1 lead. Although Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved Lucas Vazquez’s attempt, Marcos Llorente’s shot hitting the bar sealed Atletico’s fate.

Antonio Rudiger’s successful conversion allowed Real to advance to the quarter-finals, where they will face Arsenal.

Arsenal secured their place in the quarter-finals with a commanding 9-3 aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven. Having established a 7-1 advantage from the first leg in the Netherlands, Arsenal had the opportunity to rotate their squad, leading to a mixed performance at the Emirates Stadium.

Oleksandr Zinchenko opened the scoring with a fantastic goal. However, the overall intensity decreased as the match progressed, allowing PSV to find an equalizer through Ivan Perisic.

Though the Gunners regained the lead thanks to Declan Rice’s header, Couhaib Driouech later levelled the score for PSV, ensuring a share of the points.

Despite the match’s subdued atmosphere, Arteta can take pride in leading Arsenal into the last eight for the second consecutive year—an achievement not seen since 2010.

Aston Villa also progressed smoothly to the quarter-finals after a solid win over Club Brugge at Villa Park.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg, Villa capitalized on a red card for Club Brugge’s Kyriani Sabbe and displayed their attacking prowess after half-time following the introduction of on-loan Marco Asensio.

Asensio made an immediate impact, scoring shortly after his arrival and contributing significantly to Villa’s strong performance. Ian Maatsen added another goal, followed by Asensio netting his second, confirming Villa’s place in the quarter-finals and setting up a reunion with his former club, PSG.

Borussia Dortmund had a comeback victory against Lille, securing their quarter-final position after conceding an early goal.

Jonathan David’s fifth-minute strike briefly put Lille ahead, but Dortmund’s resilience shone through as they fought back to seal the match and advance in the tournament.

Below is the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals Fixtures

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich

PSG vs Aston Villa

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona