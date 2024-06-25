Masked Kylian Mbappe Rescues Struggling France As He Scores First Euro Goal

New Real Madrid signee, Kylian Mbappe has finally broken his goalscoring jinx in the European Championship as he scored his first-ever goal in the competition against Poland earlier today, June 25, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe is arguably one of the hottest strikers of this generation, but despite his goalscoring prowess, he waited until today to score his first European Championship goal.

The 25-year-old forward, who led France to the Euro 2021, didn’t score any goal in the tournament as France ended the tournament with no medal.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and 2022 World Cup silver medalist started the Euro 2024 with the same poor goalscoring form as he failed to score in France’s 1-0 win over Austria. He, however, ended the game with a broken nose injury which kept him out of France’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. The injury forced him to train and play with a face mask.

Mbappe was fit enough to start France’s last group-stage game, which was against Poland. The first half of the game ended barren, and the French side had to wait for a penalty call before they were able to score against the Polish side.

Kylian Mbappe used the penalty opportunity to grab his first goal in the history of the tournament. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t end as perfectly as he would have wanted. Robert Lewandowski scored the equaliser in the 79th minute from the penalty spot.

The 1-1 draw forced Poland to finish bottom of Group D and crash out of the tournament. As for France, they fished second in the Group with 5 points in three games, a point above Austria, who won the group after stunning Netherlands 2-3 earlier today.