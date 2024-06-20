France Coach Gives Update On Kylian Mbappe Ahead Of Netherlands Clash

France head coach, Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is feeling better and will play against the Netherlands on Friday, June 21.

Kylian Mbappe sustained a broken nose injury when France took on Austria in their opening Euro 2024 group stage game on June 17. He suffered the injury when his face caught the shoulder of Kevin Danso while anticipating a free-kick from Antoine Griezmann in the 85th minute of the game.

Due to the injury, coach Didier Deschamps had to substitute him in the 90th minute with veteran striker, Olivier Giroud as the game ended in a 1-0 win for the French side courtesy of an own goal from Maximilian Wöber in the 38th minute.

After the game, the FFF confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will play the rest of the European Championship with a face mask. Earlier today, the 25-year-old new Real Madrid signing was seen training with a face mask.

The face mask was designed with France’s colours and the emblem of the France Football Federation (FFF) including Mbappe’s shirt number (10).

Ahead of the France Vs Netherlands group stage game which will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday, coach Deschamps confirmed that “everything is moving in the right direction” for Mbappe to play the match.

“I can confirm that Kylian Mbappe is feeling better and all is evolving well to see him available for tomorrow,” the coach said earlier today, June 20.

“It’s moving in the right direction”.

On the mask, Deschamps added: “He will be playing in a mask, you don’t need to know any more details about this mask.”

