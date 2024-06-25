Governor Seyi Makinde Reshuffles Cabinet

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has carried out a minor reshuffling of the state executive cabinet.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Special Adviser (Media), Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The reshuffle saw the former Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Hon. Ademola Ojo, move to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Hon. Ojo is a former chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter.

Hon. Segun Olayiwola, who, until the reshuffling, was in charge of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, has been moved to the Ministry of Establishment and Training.

The erstwhile Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi, will move to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives.

The Governor added that the reshuffling is with immediate effect.

Governor Makinde Approves Appointment Of Olakuleyin As The New Olubadan Of Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde has given his approval for the appointment of Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

This was made known in a statement by the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola.

The statement noted that the approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

The governor gave the approval in a memo signed on June 14, 2024, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 19 (Cap 28) Law of Oyo State 2000 as amended.