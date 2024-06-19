Governor Makinde Approves Appointment Of Olakuleyin As The New Olubadan Of Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde has given his approval for the appointment of Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland.

This was made known in a statement by the Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola.

The statement noted that the approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

The governor gave the approval in a memo signed on June 14, 2024, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 19 (Cap 28) Law of Oyo State 2000 as amended.

Advertisement

Governor Makinde congratulated the new Olubadan and prayed that his tenure would birth greater developments in Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, on Sunday, condemned the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over his comments on the health status of the Olubadan-Designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

According to Ladoja, Makinde was wrong to have said Olakulehin would be enthroned when he is fit, adding that only the town (Ibadan people) can enthrone the Olubadan not the Governor.

Advertisement

Recall that the Oyo State Governor at the state burial ceremony for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, said Olakulehin will be enthroned when he is fit for the throne.

Ladoja, however, while speaking with newsmen at his Bodija, Ibadan residence, said Makinde could only present staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-designate, not enthrone him.

He maintained that the role of government was just to give the staff of office and instrument of office to the Olubadan-Designate.

Advertisement