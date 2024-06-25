Daniel Ogunmodede Blames Himself For Remo Stars’ “Failure” In 2023-2024 NPFL

The coach of Remo Stars, Daniel Ogunmodede believes that it is his fault that the side failed to win the 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title.

Daniel Ogunmodede and his boys recorded 20 wins, five draws and 13 defeats in 38 games in the said season which earned them a second-place finish in the league. They finished the campaign with 65 points, five points below first-placed Enugu Rangers.

Recall that in the 2022-2023 NPFL season which was an abridged version, Remo Stars finished second in the play-offs.

After the just-concluded season, Ogunmodede told Remo Stars’ media that he aimed to finish a step better but that didn’t materialise. Hence, he termed the club’s second-place finish as a failure.

He however congratulated the club’s players for doing their best in the campaign as he charged them to do better in the coming season.

“For my personal target, I term it as a failure for me because the target from the beginning of the season was clear—it was to be one step ahead of what we were last season. We were second last season, and we wanted to be first this season, but unfortunately, we slipped and finished second,” Daniel Ogunmodede said.

“Last season (2022/23) was an abridged league, and this (2023/24) was a marathon, so it’s different lessons from different formats. We just need to accept our fate. I accept responsibility as the coach, and that is why I congratulated the players.

“We want to be better, always; that’s what we want to do.”